UNIUYO to graduate 32 first class students

The University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state has announced that a total number of 4,539 students will graduate in the 24th convocation of the institution on November 3, 2018.

The management said 32 out of the number of the undergraduates will bag first class degrees.

Vice chancellor of the university, Prof Enefiok Essien, disclosed this in Uyo at a press briefing. He further said that a posthumous honorary doctorate degree would be awarded to late Irish doctor, Ann Ward, who pioneered the treatment of women with VVF in Nigeria.

Breaking down the number of graduands, Essien said 631 were made up of postgraduates; 3,678 undergraduates while 230 for certificates.

The VC who said that one person would receive an honorary doctorate degree award, also revealed that it would be the first time in the history of the university that convocation would hold annually and promised to sustain the practice.

The VC maintained that efforts by the university to get its take-off grant from federal government had not yielded fruits, thus the institution continued to be challenged by infrastructural deficit.

He announced that the university has attained 100 per cent accreditation for its programmes while efforts are under way to improve on its ranking which has always been in the first twenty in the country.

.

He, however, debunked allegations that staff are owed salaries, adding that promotions have remained regular in the school with 27 professorial promotions announced last month.

Essien commended the federal and state governments as well as the NDDC for partnering with the university in the development of its infrastructure even as a lot have been achieved in the last two years of his tenure as VC.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.