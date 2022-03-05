Universal health coverage: Yobe flags off mass social mobilisation campaign

As part of comprehensive plan to commence enrollment into the informal sector programme of contributory health scheme,Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA), Saturday, flagged off one month mass social mobilisation campaign with Keke Napep Riders Association using strategic and tergeted messaging for the wider public.

Flagging off the campaign in Damaturu, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Babagana Tijjani, said the campaign was in addition to other engagement recently held by the agency which intended to serve as a major programme drive towards achieving universal health coverage in the state.

Babagana stated that, “The informal sector programme in Yobe state will target self employed groups that includes market association, association of commercial cyclists, NUTRW, all farmers associations, cattle breeders association and Miyatti Allah association.

“Others are association of GSM phones repairs, butchers association, fish sellers association, market women association and organised civil organisation respectively”.

Babagana revealed that the formal sector programme was a health priority agenda to Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni to ensure self-employed groups in the state are provided with affordable and qualitative healthcare under the current contributory healthcare arrangement of the state government.

He further commended the commitment of Governor Buni in providing people-centered healthcare service delivery and building a more sustainable healthcare financing mechanism by ensuring that all individual and communities received the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.