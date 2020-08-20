Universities, key to achieving digital economy – NITDA

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has described Universities as key stakeholders in achieving digital economy in the country.

The DG stated this while receiving a delegation from Yusuf Maitama Sule North-West University, Kano, led by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Aliyu Musa.

The DG stated that the greatest resources needed in achieving a developed country in terms of technology, innovations and entrepreneurship is human capital and University produces those human capitals.

He stated the strong need for close collaboration between higher institutions, industry and government to enable a smooth flow of information on what is required, so that students can be trained accordingly.

Earlier, acting Vice Chancellor Yusuf Maitama Sule North-West University, Professor Aliyu Musa, said the school needs collaboration and interventions on virtual learning, IT infrastructure and training with the objective of developing ICT education through the University.