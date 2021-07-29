Unizik to investigate, discipline lecturer for ‘torturing’ female student

The Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu, Wednesday said the university would investigate the alleged case of torture of a female student by a male lecturer.

A viral social media video had claimed that the act occurred because the victim allegedly came in without wearing ankara (a native attire).

“She suffered injuries on her arm and back as a result of the beating. Her face was swollen. She was beating for not wearing ankara. The lecturer also confiscated her slippers because they did not comply with the dress code they were asked to wear to class,” voices in the trending video claimed.

Reacting to the report in his office, Prof. Nwogwugwu, said his attention was drawn to it in the morning, but he was yet to confirm it from the department due to his tight schedule ahead of the security summit the faculty would host tomorrow.

Nwogwugwu stated that although the university outlawed indecent dressing, no lecturer was empowered to enforce it. So, the accused lecturer would be disciplined by an appropriate authority if the report is true.

“One of my colleagues brought it to my notice this morning. I couldn’t believe it. I had to send one of my staff to go and verify it. I haven’t gotten the information from the person I sent. It is not right for any lecturer or staff to maltreat student. There is a civilised way of handling such issue. Besides, there is an appropriate authority to handle it in our university,” he said.