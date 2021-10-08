UNIZIK VC, others seek revival of Igbo language

The Vice Chancellor, Nnamd Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, has urged stakeholders in the South-east to rally support to revive the dying Igbo language.

Esimone decried the trend in the Igbo society where speaking English language has become a status symbol, noting that the trend was harmful to the culture and tradition of the Igbo race.

Speaking at the presentation of A Collection of 6,000 Igbo Names authored by Prof Ngozika-Ezenwa Ohaeto, the vice chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof Prof Fredrick Odigbo, argued that Igbo culture could only be sustained when parents, teachers, and guardians make it a major lingua franca.

Also speaking, the Book Reviewer, Prof Nkechinyere Nwokoye, said Igbo names showed identity and circumstances surrounding the birth and existence of Igbo people.

On her part, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna of the Mass Communication Department, advocated reintroduction of Igbo cultural festivals and carnivals in primary and secondary schools, as well as correction of all the anglicised Igbo towns to their proper names.

Earlier, the author Prof Ohaeto said she got inspired by the manner in which most Igbo names had been bastardised by the younger generation.