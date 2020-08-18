Unknown gunmen gun down Minister

The Somali regional minister, Abdukadir Abukar, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the town of Jowhar, middle Shabelle region.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police official in Jowhar town, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that Hirshabelle state Agriculture Minister Abdukadir Abukar was shot dead minutes after the evening prayer on Monday, August 17.

“The gunmen attacked minister Abdukadir Abukar while he was going to his house from a nearby mosque,” Hassan said, adding that the attackers fled the scene.

He said security forces immediately rushed to the scene after the shooting and started an investigation into the incident.

Authorities believe the al-Shabaab group is behind the attack.