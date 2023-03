Unknown gunmen have allegedly killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo state.

Blueprint learnt that the personal were attacked in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed in the early hours of Monday.

Confirming the report, the Imo state polixs spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said security operatives had moved into the community and restored normalcy.

