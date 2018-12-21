Unlawful deductions: Mobile network operators to face sanction

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) is set to sanction Mobile Network Operators with respect to unsolicited value added service subscriptions and unlawful deductions from consumers.

The council said this unprecedented yet, important initiative to protect consumers was the outcome of a long and comprehensive investigative audit that was industry-wide is laudable and corroborates the validity, and accuracy of incessant and persistent consumer dissatisfaction and complaints with respect to these issues.

The Director General of CPC, Babatunde Irukera in a press statement issued yesterday commended the Nigerian Communications Commission for this effort and intervention, assuring to improve consumer experience in the telecommunications sector and determination to continue the enduring partnership with the Commission to accomplish this objective.

“We look forward to the effective enforcement of applicable standards and principles of fairness, transparency and responsiveness with regards to these and other issues within the sector, and will continue to collaborate to achieve the same,” he said.

