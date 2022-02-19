Unmasking LYGEL and why they are after Dankaka

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) came into existence pursuant to the yearnings of Nigerians for a reform that would address the thorny issues of inequality and ethnic domination in the MDAs.

This is to be done by ensuring the equitable representations of different groups in all tiers of government as well as monitoring the implementation of this noble objective.

Barely six months of assumption of office as the chairman of the FCC, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, pessimists, with particular emphasis on a youth group known as LYGEL, wrote a lengthy petition against tthe chairman based on issues relating to the certificates she sent for screening.

They accused her of certificate forgery and falsifications. When the issues were investigated and found untrue, it did not stop the youth group from scheming against her. Why is LYGEL the only group in the country focused on scheming against Muheeba Dankaka? The answer is simple, they were paid by faceless patrons of theirs who have prior to the appointment of the reformist Dr Dankaka to carry out on a consistent basis a campaign of calumny against the chairman with the sole aim of stoping her reforms at the FCC. Why the conclusions?

This group is specially funded by vested interests who want the business as usual approach entrenched to pave way for their rent seeking interest at the FCC.as against the pragmatic reforms at the commission that would take into account the interests of all Nigerians. It would interest every Nigerian to know that prior to her appointment as the chairman of the FCC, the commission was stinking and it is simply because of the paymasters of LYGEL. Job racketeering, contract paddling and other forms of corruption were the order of the day. Dankaka was applauded by many for bringing sanity and accountability to the commission because she simply through her gradual but effective reform initiatives cleaned the augean stables that LYGEL is trying to protect.

What they failed to understand as a group is that Dankaka came to the FCC.with a mandate from President Muhammadu Buhari and she is fulfilling the mandates no matter whose ox is gored. Her interest is very simple – the president heard the voices of Nigerians for an FCC that is a true ombudsman that would entrench the federal character principle as a basis for Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

Notable among her early achievements as chairman is the centralisation of the administrative structure of the monitoring and enforcement department of the FCC at the headquarters.

This department has been wonderfully monitoring and enforcing new reforms and the enforcement of the federal character ethos. Her leadership is applauded and we can say this with all sense of responsibility, achieving milestones that have been acclaimed as giant strides.

The LYGEL, therefore, is a group that houses the advocates of sentiments or over development. The removal of Dankaka is their primary objective and with this obsession, they can go to any length to fabricate and spread falsehood.

We want LYGEL to know that when mischief becomes the primary objective of any group, they hardly fulfilled. The Buhari administration is a change government and they understand that change hardly happens easily. Dr Muheeba Dankaka is a change advocate and she understands the body language of the president that change is a direction Nigeria would embrace and she is doing her best to make it happen. The mischief of LYGEL did not just start today. This organisation was the first to accuse her of certificate forgery, age and name falsification and job racketeering concocted to achieve one purpose: her exit from office.

The public is now fully aware of your antics. Your petition or umbrage against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its failure to investigate or call to question the alleged certificate forgery and falsification against Dr. Dankaka is to state the obvious – taking your ignorance too far. The EFCC does not owe you as a group any explaination for not following your whims and caprices as they have a process for investigating and prosecuting alleged offenders and this case in question cannot be an exception.

The certificate forgery and falsification claims against Dr Dankaka by the LYGEL has been in the public domain for long. In her defence, which was later found out to be true, Dr Dankaka stated that her certificates bear her maiden names hence the differences in the current names and the ones in her certificates.

To set the record straight, it is not unexpected that when a woman marries, she takes her husband’s names and this is expected not to be different in the case of of Dankaka. The accusations by LYGEL that she got her masters degree before she married, the fact remains that she got her masters degrees in 1989, when she was already married.

Where is the truth in those accusations as it is purely an intended mischief ab initio.

The appointment of Dr Dankaka signalled the intendment of the present administration to tackle corruption and job rackeetering. She is gradually making the Nigerian dream in this regard come true.

We must all join hands with her in making our citizens come to terms with the new trend of business unusual at the FCC as mediocrity would no longer thrive at the FCC. LYGEL must understand this because their antics are known and will continue to fail. Let’s join hands with Dankaka to deliver on her mandate.

Wada writes from Abuja.