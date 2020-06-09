Unravel perpetrators of Akinyele killings, Folarin tells security agencies

The senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Oloye Teslim Folarin, Tuesday tasked security agencies in the country to take proactive and strategic steps to unravel perpetrators of incessant killings and rape in Akinyele local government area of the state.

Senator Folarin made this call in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Comrade YSO Olaniyi. He emphasised that there was the need for all the security agencies in the state to double their efforts and bring an end to the rising insecurity in Oyo state, particularly Akinyele local government.

Folarin pointed out that adequate security of lives and properties of the people stands very sacrosanct to peaceful coexistence and meaningful developments.

He said: “I am worried and pained by the renewed and escalated magnitude of insecurity in the country generally and Oyo state in particular, through the wanton destruction of lives and property, raping, rampant kidnappings, armed robbery, brigandage and the menace of drug abuse.”

“I am working with Nigeria security agencies to bring an ultimate end to the sequence of attacks and security breaches in Oyo Central senatorial district. I commend all the security agencies in the state for their efforts, zeal and commitment in curtailing insecurity in our dear state in particular and the country at large.”

The senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district urged the Oyo state police command and other sister agencies to sustain the tempo in order to arrest the perpetrators of the killings in Akinyele.”

Senator Folarin urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and the citizens of Oyo state, especially in Akinyele to cooperate with the security agencies as they carry out their duties.”