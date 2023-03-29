‘Unruly behaviour’: Police in fresh move against Portable

The Nigerian Police Force has said it will prosecute popular singer Habeeb Okikiola professionally kown as ‘Portable’.

The singer had been alleged to have confronted some officers deployed to the recreational centre he owns in Ogun State.

While reacting to the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday said, “The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offence.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society”.

