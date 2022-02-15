UNSCR 1325: UNWomen urges Nigeria to key into national action plan

The United Nations Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, has called on government institutions to key into the development of a third National Action Plan (NAP) of Nigeria in the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR)1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).

Lamptey made the call in Abuja Tuesday during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting on the Implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Nigeria.

She said Nigeria’s implementation of UN resolution 1325 in the West African region is laudable, adding however that more needed to be done in terms of funding and ensuring that other state institutions like the judiciary take ownership of the plan to ensure effective representation of women in peace and security processes.

“I think Nigeria has been doing great with implementation of the UNSCR 1325 so far in terms of the development of its first and second National Action Plan (NAP) and now working towards developing a third action plan, but the main challenge is how this plans can be funded so that Nigeria can expand its ownership.

“Other government agencies such as the security and justice system, the education ministry especially because girls can’t go to school in some parts due to insecurity and the human rights commission to really key in including CSO’s to ensure that the Women Peace and Security agenda is achieved,” she said.

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, represented by the permanent secretary, Mr. Olufunso Adebiyi, harped on the importance of engaging women in the various stages of peace and security processes for maximum impact and resolutions.

He noted that Nigeria was the first in Africa to domesticate the UNSCR 1325 on Women Peace and Security agenda in line with the UN recommendations, stressing the need for improved efforts towards ensuring adequate gender mainstreaming in all sectors.

“It is worthy to note that, although we are not yet where we anticipate being in ensuring adequate gender mainstreaming in all sectors including in conflict resolutions, security and peace building processes but commendable milestone have been achieved,” he stated.

The permanent secretary noted that in implementing the NAP, some gaps were identified to include non-inclusion of violent extremism and the related rehabilitation and reintegration of women and girls previously associated with non-state armed groups, adding that there is limited consideration for post-conflict and reintegration issues.