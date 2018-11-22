Unseal Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Senate order Police

The Senate a while ago on Thursday,asked the police to withdraw its operatives from Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly.

Handing down the order via its resolution, the Senate popularly known as the Red chamber equally directed Akwa Ibom state command of Nigeria Police to unseal the building which has been under lock and key in the past days.

Part of the resolution indicated, “the police only has the right to enforce laws and bring about orders in the country, but not to prevent lawmakers from gaining entry into the complex of the House.

