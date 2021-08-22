Unsustainable agric practices hampering global food production – Expert

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Ernest Aubee, has expressed concerns over the broken global food production system saying it is destroying food production system.

Dr. Aubee stated this during a group presentation to a Journalists platform ‘Go Organic’ on the topic: ‘Importance of Ecological Organic Agriculture Policies in the Transformation of West African Agriculture” recently.

He said the current challenges to agriculture posed by food insecurity and climate change are serious, noting that conventional agriculture has contributed significantly to the crisis including climate change.

He listed limitations to Global Food Security to include; poor agricultural productivity; poor management of agro-ecological resources for agricultural production; over-reliance on non-renewable resources for agricultural production; poor funding of the agricultural sector,

Inadequate knowledge on agro-ecological management, poor institutional capacity, poor coordination and networking, poor linkage between farmers and research institutions, and climate change effects.

Aubee called on member states to embrace agro-ecology saying it seeks to develop an ecological structure that does not need external inputs which allows the necessary interaction among species for the system to work.

“For EOA to be developed in our region, it is important that we have the right policies and implementation strategies.

“Policies must be backed with the right investments, regulatory framework, institutional arrangements and capacity development. Research on EOA is also lacking. We must have a critical mass of researchers in our countries. EOA must be included in the curriculum of tertiary educational institutions.

“Awareness raising on the benefits and opportunities of EOA should be a continuous process at all levels of society. It requires partnership with the media, CSOs, NGOs, private sector and all stakeholders including farmers.

“To get our political leaders to accept EOA, we must always provide empirical evidence of the benefits of EOA over conventional agriculture. Seeing is believing.

“I encourage the media to have weekly columns on EOA in order to promote awareness. The Journalists Go Organic is a step in the right direction,” he said.

He however, revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that Africa’s governments need to invest in research.