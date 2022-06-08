Unutilised constituency projects littering the Okeho landscape

The constitutional responsibility and duty of a lawmaker is to make laws and sponsor bills that would have meaningful impact on their constituents. They are also saddled with the responsibility of contributing meaningfully well to the growth and development of their various constituencies and this is the main reason why each lawmaker is entitled to constituency allowances, either at the local level, state, or federal level. Although most times, these lawmakers often use these allowances for little or nothing for their constituency, they use the lion’s share of the money is useful to finance their ostentatious lifestyles.

Okeho and environs in Kajola local government area of Oyo state, under Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo state and Oyo North Senatorial District, can be referred to as a haven for many unutilised constituency projects. With or without the commissioning of these projects, they are yet to be beneficial to the people of the community as they remain under lock and key. There has been no value addition to the community.

During the 7th Senate, 2011to 2015, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, popularly known as Halleluyah, represented Oyo North Senatorial District in the Green Chamber. He was the deputy chip whip and currently, the Head of the Oyo State Governor’s Advisory Council. At this time, Okeho was a beneficiary of two gigantic health centers, which were facilitated by the Igbojaiye-born politician. Initially, these particular projects brought so much joy to the people of Okeho and her environs. One of the health centers is at Alaapa Area of Okeho, along Olowo-Ata, while the second one at Isale Alubo, area of Okeho.

Although these projects were completed,that of Alaapa was commissioned by the senator himself, but after the commissioning of the project till now, no single patient had accessed medicare at these locations till date. As such, it is neither viable in terms of the provision of healthcare services nor employment for healthcare practitioners. Although, it cannot be ascertained if that of Isale-Alubo was commissioned but it has been completed, with a Mikano generator in the hospital’s compound and other medical equipment lying fallow within the premises. These two beautiful edifices are now surrounded by bushes and inhabited by lizards and wall geckos.

These two projects, after almost a decade, are just there, adding no value to anyone. It will be recalled that in 2020, there was an article on the deplorable state of the General Hospital, Okeho that has made residents of Okeho seek medicare in other areas of the state. There is an urgent need for the government and our political leaders to help our community by recruiting and putting these projects to use.

We hereby call on Governor Seyi Makinde to see these two healthcare facilities as low-hanging fruits for his administration to make the best out of the current situation, as Sen. Ayoola is the Head of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). Equally, it will make the presence of the state government felt within the left few months of his first term in office. The yearnings of Okeho people is to feel the presence of his administration in our community.

Asides from these abandoned healthcare facilities, there is also a borehole sunk by Senator Hosea Agboola located around Gegun High School, Ayetoro-Oke. The borehole, from findings, has not given water to anybody since it was commissioned. Information gathered from the residents of the quarters, water never came out of the borehole for once.

Similarly, in the same Gegun quarters, is another borehole facilitated by Hon. Supo Abiodun, who was then the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, between 2015-2019 in the House of Representatives, Abuja. This particular project, amongst others facilitated by the honourable, is not beneficial to the community as well.

Another project worthy of note is a manual borehole, facilitated by, Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, the current senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, in the same Gegun, a few miles to Gegun High School, Ayetoro-Oke, despite completed, this project also amounts to nothing. These, amongst others, are gigantic projects, facilitated by our dear distinguished Senator. We’re grateful for finding us worthy of this project, but our communal desire is that these projects should be beneficial to the community upon completion.

On October 23, 2021, the current Senator, Sen. AbdulFatai Buhari, laid the foundation of a 40-bed hospital in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This hospital is along Isemi-Ile Road, Okeho. Although this project has been completed in April 2022. However, it is yet to be equipped and commissioned. Our heart cry now is that this particular one shouldn’t turn into a shadow of itself like others, without having the desired impact on the constituents.

It is important to state that our community has contributed immensely to the development of Oyo state and the nation at large. Many distinguished men and women, who had and are still diligently impacting the country have been made from here. If these facilities are put to use, there would be an end to rural-urban migration and the community would thrive. With the support of the royal father, the council of chiefs, erudite scholars and accomplished academics, private sector players, artisans, and residents of the community, there is an assurance that all these facilities would be properly and judiciously put to use for the overall development of the state.

Kayode Awojobi,

Okeho, Oyo state

