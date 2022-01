Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has shared a video showing the inside of his expensive Banana Island mansion reportedly worth $1.5 million.

The musican had taken to Twitter to praise God for blessing him with the new house.

According to him; ”I open my new house today !! 2022 ALL BLESSINGS AMEN!!”

In a recent post on his Snaptchat story, the FEM crooner shared a glimpse of the house entrance and compound.