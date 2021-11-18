Unveiling our new hope, Prof. Gwarzo



Throughout human history, we have learnt that greatness is not found in power or positions but it is discovered in selfless service to humanity, humility and good character that relate one with fellow human beings in harmony and unity.

The saying that the heart that gives, gathers connotes with the lifestyle of erudite Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, the President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University Niger Republic, Maryam Abacha American University Nigeria, Franco-British International University, Kaduna.

Prof Adamu is a young man in his 40s who has reserved energy to do more, raw talent and sagacious can-do spirit of community services.

He is an outstanding philanthropist with a heart of gold. He is investing so much resources to intervene in the education deficit in Northern Nigeria and the country at large. His foundation is providing succour to the innumerable people mostly the less privileged and this intervention reaches them at a time when the whole country is facing economic hardship.

When a name travels from one household to another in the nooks and crannies and even the ghettos of the community, then it has to be accompanied by a generous hand.

I often wonder why some wealthy people in the community are not extending to the needy. If you are not rich at heart, then you are not rich at all because kindness is a light. It is only kindness that lights other people’s paths that seem darkened.

The economic and educational interventions of Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo in the North are highly commendable, a gesture that only those with big hearts can extend. What people sometimes need is a ‘hope’ to rekindle their paths. This hope has a compelling force of rebuilding that which seems lost, it’s just a matter of time that Prof. Adamu’s humanitarian muscles will be extended to other parts of the country for urgent intervention in education and economic crisis.

Prof. Adamu is also the President of the Association of Private Universities of Africa, an important position that only a quintessential philanthropist can occupy. He chose to invest more in education because education is the main pool of human capital development.

We don’t want to drag him into the main arena of politics now but his sterling character and outstanding achievements in education are enough licenses for him to contest for a big office so as to continue sheltering the needy and inject his quota in nation building.

Not long ago, Prof Adamu empowered 100 women with N50,000 each as starter pack for self-reliance. This gesture is one of many initiatives his foundation designed for women and youths in North.

We are watching how he is developing Northern Nigeria through scholarship and empowerment. We are ever ready to support you with rain of support when the time comes.

Until then, our best wishes as you continue to do more to our people.

Comrade Doji Doji,

Bauchi, Bauchi state