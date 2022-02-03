Update: Bureaucratic bottlenecks stall Reps’ plenary





Plenary of Nigeria’s House Representatives was on Thursday suspended due to non-provision of Order Paper for members.

The Order Paper usually carries the daily agenda of the parliament, but when Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila arrived alongside some of the principal officers as usual for the day’s plenary, clerk of the House, Mr. Ben Akabueze and his support clerical staff were not on seat.

Visibly angry Gbajabiamila told the clerk who scampered in, asking for his support staff that “you will be held responsible for this”.

Briefing newsmen afterwards, spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, explained that the House could not proceed with the plenary without the bureaucracy, adding that the House was not happy because the Speaker had at the plenary of Wednesday, announced that Thursday’s sitting will commence at 11am, so that he and his deputy, Idris Wase can attend to some other national important issues after adjournment.

“On arriving, the Speaker did not see the administrative structure sited as supposed. The clerk at the table was not sited before the Speaker arrived, so expressing himself is to send the message outside that the plenary should not be stopped by the bureaucrats.

“Whether the Order Paper comes in hard or soft copy is not the issue, but the House was not properly constituted. If the bureaucrats are not there, the House cannot sit…who take the records? If you’re paid to do a job, then come early”, he stated.

He explained however that the development was occasioned by some printing technical challenges, which the leadership had cautioned that it should not be allowed to happen again.

On the Electoral Act amendment Bill, he said it was not expected that President Muhammadu Buhari would veto the reworked and transmitted version again, adding that the House will not want to preempt him. “When we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it”, the lawmaker said while responding to a question on whether the president’s veto would be overridden, if he does.