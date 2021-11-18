Updated: 4 dead as another building collapses in Lagos

Another two storey building under construction at Flour Mill Estate, Magbon in Badagry, Lagos, collapsed Wednesday, killing four people.

The incident happened barely two weeks after the Ikoyi building collapse, which killed about 46 persons.

The acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said the incident happened at about 1p.m.

He confirmed that four workers died in the incident, while five persons were rescued with various degree of injuries.

“The building construction started about two years ago but not completed. However, further development just started three months ago,” he said.

Mr Farinloye said while the four persons that died were taken to the Badagry General Hospital for treatment, the injured workers were treated at Catholics hospital, Magbon.

“The families and relations of the affected victims have been identified by the relations of the victims,” he added.

The NEMA official said rescue operations have been concluded at the scene of the incident.