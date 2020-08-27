Updated: Adesina re-elected AFDB President

Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as President of the Africa Development Bank by its Board of Governors.

The AFDB is currently holding its 55th Annual Meetings in Côte d’Ivoire virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Adesina’s re-election was mired in controversy after he was charged with alleged ethical violations.

However, after repeated investigations, the former Nigerian Agriculture Minister was cleared of all charges levelled against him, paving the way for his re-election.

Adesina is the first Nigerian to hold the post of the bank’s President.