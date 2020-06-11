Updated: Again, Court Okays INEC power to deregister political parties

Justice Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has again, okayed the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deregister political parties.

The court in its judgement held that Section 225(a) of the Constitution gives INEC the powers to deregister parties that failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution.

Some 32 political parties approached the court to set aside the decision of INEC to deregister 74 political parties.

Some of the affected 32 political parties are, Advanced Congress of Democrats, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, All Blending Party, All Grand Alliance Party, Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Democratic People’s Congress, Freedom and Justice Party, and Green Party of Nigeria.

The court upheld the Constitutional powers of INEC to deregister political parties.

Last month, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the same court had in two separate judgments also upheld the same powers of INEC.

Justice Taiwo affirmed the deregistration of the National Unity Party and the Hope Democratic Party by the electoral commission.

In his judgement yesterday, Justice Chikere held that the parties failed to state sufficient facts to support their claims while stating that where a provision of the law is unambiguous, it ought to be given its simple interpretation, hence, Section 225(a) of Constitution is clear and unambiguous and should be interpreted in support of the deregistration done by INEC.

The court also vacated the earlier injunction granted to the parties and dismissed their suit in its entity.

The parties filed their suit last year to restrain INEC from carrying out the exercise when they got to know about the plans of the commission.

The judge had earlier in February, 2020 issued an order restraining INEC from acting on the notice deregistering the 32 political parties, pending the determination of the suit.

The Thursday judgment now brings the number of political parties that had been deregistered to 36.

With the judgment, the fate of the remaining deregistered parties hang in the balance.

For now, only 18 political parties are lawfully recognied in Nigeria.