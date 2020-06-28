Updated: Ajanah, Kogi Chief Judge is dead

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, has died from suspected COVID-19 complications.

It was learnt that Ajanah died shortly after being moved from Lokoja to the isolation center in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Ajanah who is an accomplished judge died at the age of 64.

He was first appointed a High Court Judge by the Kwara State Government in 1990 and later transferred to Kogi state when the state was created in 1991.

As a High Court Judge he had served in several jurisdictions across the State, such as Ankpa Between 1991 and 1993; Isanlu between 1994 and 1996; Okene between 1996 and 1999 and Lokoja from 1999 to date.