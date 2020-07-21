Updated: Akeredolu emerges APC candidate in Ondo

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has emerged the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

He polled 2,458 to beat other aspirants. His closest rival, Olusola Oke polled 262 votes.

Akeredolu was declared the party’s flag bearer, having won the highest number of lawful votes at the party’s primary election held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Akure, Monday.

The chairman of the governorship primary election committee who is also Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello announced the results at the end of the exercise which lasted for several hours.

Three of the governorship aspirants; Jimi Odimayo, Ife Oyedele and Olusegun Abraham had before the commencement of the election withdrawn from the race and supported Akeredolu. The three aspirants said they took the decision after due consultation with members and stakeholders of the party from both within and outside the state.

They added that they were convinced Akeredolu has all it takes to win the governorship poll come October 10.

Other aspirants who participated in the primary election were Chief Olusola Oke, Sola Iji, Isaacs Kekemeke, Olaide Adelami, Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Bukola Adetula.

Akeredolu, who polled the highest number of votes in all the 18 local government areas of the state, was overwhelmingly voted for by many of the delegates. He defeated his closest rival, Chief Olusola Oke with over 50 percent.

Describing the election as free and fair, Governor Bello said members of the committee were fair to all the aspirants that participated in the poll.

He urged all the aspirants that participated to support the party’s candidate to ensure the party’s victory in the governorship election. Bello said the outcome of the election showed the level of acceptance of Akeredolu by members of the party in the state.