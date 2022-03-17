Updated: Anambra: Obiano’s wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration 

Wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, Thursday, fought dirty with the wife of late Biafran warlord, Bianca Ojukwu.

The ugly incident occurred in front of the Exco chambers, Overnment House venue for the inauguration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of the state following the expiration of tenure of Chief Willie Obiano.

Blueprint learnt that the incident which occurred immediately after Soludo took the oath of office as governor, started when Mrs Ebelechukwu allegedly met Bianca where she was seated and asked her why she came for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) even after mocking and praying for their failure at the poll.

“Ebelechukwu had gone round exchanging pleasantries with people and did not greet Bianca. At the end, she returned where Bianca was and tapped her. Bianca removed her hands as she tapped her shoulder repeatedly, asking her why she came for the APGA function after saying she would no longer attend.

“It was at the third time they engaged in a fight. Bianca was said to have dragged her wigs on ground just as she too engaged her in a fight and they kept on until top government officials at the venue came to separate them,” an insider stated, corroborating the trending videos of the fight where Mrs Obiano was also heard using a foul language on Bianca.

The brawl disrupted the ceremony as Prof Charles Soludo, who was signing some documents at the time, had to stop at a time, while security and others beckoned on journalists and other camera users not to video the incident.

However, as the fight and exchange of words were on, the husband, Willie Obiano was seated in his seat and did not utter a word until the wife was brought by his side by fight separators.

Later, Obiano boarded his vehicle and drove out of the venue, while his wife trekked out of the venue angrily to where her vehicle was parked outside the venue, boarded and left.

Earlier, Mrs Obiano, who some weeks ago declared to contest the Anambra North senatorial district under APGA, was refused to drive into the venue of the event with her vehicle.

Security men at the entrance gate into the governor’s office had told her to come down and trek inside the venue, and she obeyed, although angrily, after begging them to allow her access to no avail.

At the end of the event, the new governor in a statement signed by his media aid, Mr Joe C. Anatune, apologised over the incident, which he described as “Breach of protocol at the inauguration.”

He said, “Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo hereby apologizes to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol. The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship. Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development. God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation,” the statement added.