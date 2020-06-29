Updated: Buhari receives briefing from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, set to announce hand out fresh directives



President Muhammadu Buhari Monday received a briefing from officials of the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja.



The officials who briefed the president include Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the PTF, Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; national coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu; and the Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.



The president was briefed by the PTF officials on the implementation of the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown as it ends on Monday.