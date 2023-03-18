Updated: Chelsea, Real Madrid in fresh Champions League Quarter-final clash, Bayern face Man City

nglish Premier League giants Chelsea and La Liga pacesetters Real Madrid will again face-off in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

This was revealed after official draws of next phase of the competition was conducted on Friday March 17, 2023.

Another cracker of sorts in the last eight duel will be between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Graham Potter’s Blues were drawn against the holders Madrid in what will be a repeat of the 2021-22 quarter-final edition.

Noticeably, the tie of the round is City against Bayern, where Pep Guardiola will come up against his former club.

It is an all-Italian tie between six-time winners Milan and Serie A high-flyers Napoli, while 2010 winners Inter will also take on Benfica, who blew away Club Brugge in the last 16.

Friday’s draw also saw the potential opponents for the upcoming semi-finals.

There was no luck for either Premier League sides as they were placed in the same part of the draw alongside European giants Madrid and Bayern.

As announced by UEFA, the organisers of the competition, the first legs of the quarter-final matches will take place on April 11 and 12, with the return fixtures arranged a week later on April 18 and 19.

For the semi-final schedule, first legs will be on May 9 and 10, before the return legs happen on May 16 and 17.

On June 10, the final of 2022/23 clash will be at Istanbul, Turkey, where Nigeria’s music star Burna Boy is expected to thrill fans.

