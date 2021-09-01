Updated: Court stops Obaseki from forcing residents to take COVID-19 vaccines

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has restrained the Edo state government and Governor Godwin Obaseki from forcing residents of the state to take COVID-19 vaccine.

Obaseki had said recently in Benin that Edo residents would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they would be allowed into public places like churches, mosques, and malls.

The court in a suit, dated August 30, 2021, ordered the governor, the Edo state government, and three other respondents, “to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, for the enforcement of the applicant’s fundamental human rights and for the leave of court to serve the respondents by publishing the court’s processes in a national daily newspaper circulating in Nigeria.”

The suit was filed on behalf of the applicant, Charles Osaretin by Echezona Etiaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The case, which has been adjourned to September 10 for hearing of the substantive motion, was heard by a vacation judge, Stephen Pam.

Obaseki had said, “I have come out with the following regulations, beginning from the second week of September 2021.

“Large gatherings as well as high traffic public and private places will only be accessed by persons who have proof of taking at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Such people will not be allowed to worship in churches and mosques. There will be no access to banking halls and event centers without proof of vaccination at the gates

