Updated: Deeper Life Pastor emerges new Och’Idoma





Fifty-two year-old John Elaigwu, a Deeper Life Pastor, has emerged the new Och’Idoma and Chairman of the Idoma Area Traditional Council (IATC).

The election of the monarch of the second largest ethnic group in Benue state came following the hunting expedition embarked upon by the last Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Elias Ekoyi Obekpa last October.

Presenting the Och’Idoma-elect to Governor Samuel Ortom Thursday in Makurdi, leader of the election committee and Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and supervising Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ekpe Ogbu said the election process was transparent.

He explained that the contest for the position was held between two blocks/local government areas; Apa and Agatu.

“We had five initial contestants from the block out of which one of the aspirants stepped down while another did not secure nomination.

“Three aspirants ran the race and at the end of the day Pastor John Elaigwu polled 19 votes from available 28 to beat two other aspirants,” he said.

He said two other persons, including a serving Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Sunday Echono, and Andy Idakpo, were also in the race for the Lion of Idoma Kingdom.



Ogbu further stated that while Echono got eight (8) votes, Idakpo scored only one (1) vote.



The Och’Idoma-elect in his remark commended Governor Ortom for allowing a transparent process in the election of the new Och’Idoma for the Idoma nation.

“You are truly like Prophet Samuel in the Bible whom God used to crown king David. It is the Lord’s doing,” he said.

Reacting, Governor Ortom commended the election committee for conducting a rancour free election exercise which led to the emergence of the new monarch.

The governor stated that he would ensure the conclusion of the inauguration of the new paramount ruler and inauguration of the Benue State Council of Chiefs by first quarter of next year.

