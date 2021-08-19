Updated: Ex-Abia Gov Orji, son arrested over N48bn security votes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Thursday, arrested a former governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji.

The ex-governor, who had for long been on the commission’s watch list, was intercepted at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja at about 10am, and driven to the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

He is currently being quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, the current speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly, who turned himself in this afternoon upon learning of the arrest of his father. He was immediately detained.

Orji, a current senator, and his sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, have for months been under EFCC investigation for alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

The ex-governor is alleged to have received N500 million monthly as security vote for eight years as governor of Abia between 2007 and 2015.

Other allegations against him concerned alleged mismanagement of N2 billion Ecological Fund and mismanagement of Sure-P funds.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the detention of the former governor and his speaker son. Uwujaren, however, declined further comments. (NAN)