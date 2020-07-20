Updated: Ex-NPAN president Isa Funtua dies at 78, set to be buried Tuesday

Founding Managing Director Democrat Newspaper and former President, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua is dead.

He reportedly died Monday night after a protracted cardiac arrest and would be buried Tuesday according to Islamic rites.

Funtua was until his demise the life patron of NPAN and chairman of Bulet Construction Company.

Aged 78 years, the newspaper proprietor died in Abuja while undergoing routine medical check-up at an undisclosed hospital.

Report further said he suffered massive heart attack while undergoing the process.

He was a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as his in-law.

Sources also said Funtua was President Buhari’s in-law as his son, Abubakar, is married to the president’s daughter.

The relationship of both Funtua and Buhari dates back to the seventies when the duo were in the civil service and the military respectively.