Updated: Facebook, WhatsApp crash for second time in 7 month, Nigerians cry out

Facebook and two other social media apps under its platform – WhatsApp and Instagram – crashed on Monday, leaving more than three billion users across the world frustrated.

The platforms, which run on shared back-end infrastructure, discovered the problem at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Other Facebook-owned services, including Facebook Workplace and the Oculus website are also down.

The apps had previously reported occasional outages in July 2020 and March this year.

The platforms confirmed the development separately on twitter.

Unhappy social media users who run small businesses on these platforms have however taken to other forums and social platforms such as Twitter to vent their frustrations.