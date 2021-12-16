Updated! Farida sworn-in as first female Kaduna NUJ chair

History was made Thursday in Kaduna Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as Hajiya Farida Abubakar was sworn-in as the first female chairman of the council and the first in Northern Nigeria.

Farida, was returned unopposed after her opponent, Asmau Yawo Halilu was disqualified by the Credentials Committee led by Evangelist Mordecai Ibrahim for recording below 50% attendance record of the NUJ Kaduna council congresses for the last three years.

Hajiya Farida, who was former chief press secretary to the wife of former Governor Mukhtar Yero, retired from Kaduna state Media Corporation (KSMC) before she joined Kabido Weekly this year. The swearing-in exercise took place at the Kaduna Council Secretariat Thursday.

In her acceptance speech, she vowed to ensure transparency in the running of the council. “Alhamdulahi, we are grateful to Almighty Allah, for making us see this day and recording this victory.

“This feat is not just for me alone, but for all journalists in Kaduna state. We will hit the ground running and immediately start by uniting all our members so that we can sustain the desired progress of our noble profession,” she said.

The outgoing chairman of the council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, in his brief remarks, thanked all members for supporting him and his executives throughout their stewardship. He commended the Mordecai Ibrahim-led Credentials Committee for being thorough and adhering to the NUJ constitution. He wished the new chairman a successful tenure.

Barrister Ben Churchill Aniekwe Esq of Juris Consults administered the oath of office for the new chairman. Subsequently, the outgoing chairman handed all documents of the council to new chairman, Abubakar.

All members of the credentials committee were present at the swearing-in, They are: AbdulRaheem Aodu, Iliyasu Suleiman, Hajiya Zainab Tanimu, and Mustapha Saye. Outgoing executives present at the swearing-in include: Adamu Yusuf (Chairman), Femi Adi (Secretary) and Mohammed Sabiu (Vice Chairman).

Before the Credentials Committee took over proceedings, Peter Nosakhare of New Nigerian Newspapers Chapel moved for the dissolution of the Adamu Yusuf-led executives and Gbenga Abiola of the Correspondents Chapel seconded and it was dissolved.

Comrade Noah Ebije of The Sun Newspaper was also returned unopposed for the post of financial secretary, while Gambo Santos, was returned unopposed as secretary of the council.