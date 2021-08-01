Updated – FBI indictment: PSC suspends Kyari, tells IGP what to do



The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), following his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, had recommended his suspension pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations on his indictment.



The PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement, Sunday in Abuja, said Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31, 2021, and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the FBI.

It read in part, “The commission has also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.



“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1, in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd.), who is currently on leave.”

