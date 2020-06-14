Updated: FCTA seals up Jabi Lake Mall over Naira Marley’s concerts

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on COVID -19, Sunday closed down the popular Jabi Lake Mall for violating the directives on the ban on public and social gatherings and the dusk-to-dawn curfew in place as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic in the territory.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, after sealing the Mall, leader of the Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, said despite warnings from the Presidential Task Force and the FCT Administration on the protocols, the management of the Jabi Lake Mall chose to encourage and permit a concert by their customer, Naira Marley, and also conducted business activities exceeding the hours allowed by the authorities.

He further disclosed that the administration had secured a judgement from a Mobile Court headed by Magistrate Idayat Akonni, who sat at the Mall’s premises in Jabi to seal it up for two weeks for defaulting COVID -19 protocols, bearing three count charges on the mall.

Attah Ikharo explained that the seal up order was necessitated by the unlawful and embarrassing event at the Mall, Friday night.

When asked if the FCT administration planned to declare Marley wanted, Attah said, “He flew into Abuja Friday from Lagos and returned back the same day to the nation’s former capital city. We are convinced that the Lagos state government which had in the recent past had unpleasant experience with the artiste will do the needful since he also breached the inter-state travel ban which applies to Lagos state.”