Updated: FG postpones international flights resumption to Sept 5

The federal government has postponed the resumption of international flights to September 5, 2020.

Before the latest announcement, international flights were earlier scheduled to resume on August 29.

President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to curb the influx of imported cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu announced the postponement during the briefing by the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: “Since the announcement by the Minister of Aviation that international flights will resume anytime from the 29th of August, the aviation sector has worked assiduously to be ready for this date.”

“The aviation sector, including the airports is already working towards this line. However, we have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on and it has mostly to do with COVID protocols test and open the online platform.

“We need to get all these ready and in place so that we have a smooth and efficient resumption of the international flights without difficulties for all the passengers.

“So for this reason, unfortunately, I have to let you know the resumption date has been shifted by one week and it is now 5th of September which is now a sacrosanct date.

“The initial announcement was anytime from 29th of August but now, we have fixed a date; 5th of September to ensure that the sacrosanct date for the resumption of international flight.”

Nuhu disclosed that a comprehensive list of countries that will not be allowed to fly into Nigeria will be released next week.