Updated: Ganduje appoints Ibrahim Abdulkadir emir of Gaya

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir as the new emir of Gaya, following the death of his father recently.

The new emir’s appointment came on the heels of the three names forwarded to the governor by Gaya kingmakers, a result of which Aliyu was picked by the governor to succeed his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir who died at the age of 91 after a protracted illness.

Announcing the appointment at a press conference in Kano, Sunday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji said the governor’s decision to appoint the monarch was in conformity with the Kano 2000 Emirate Law which conferred on him the power to appoint emir.

Our correspondent observed that there was no much tussle in the appointment of the new emir as it normally happens at the time a sitting emir passes away.

