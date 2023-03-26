Updated: General Oladipo Diya, Abacha’s deputy, dies at 79

The death has been announced in the early hours of Sunday of former vice president of Nigeria, Gen. Oladipupo Diya.

The death of the Odogbolu, Ogun state born former Chief of General Staff under military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, was announced by his son, Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.

He died at age 78.

Diya served from 1994 until his arrest for treason in 1997.

He reportedly passed on in the early hours of Sunday, March 26.

He was at one time, the military governor of Ogun state from January 1984 to August 1985.

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad, we announce the passing on to glory of our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course,” the statement signed on behalf of the family by Barrister Oyesinmilola reads.

Late Lt. Gen. Diya was born on April 3, 1944, in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

He attended Methodist Primary School, Lagos, the Odogbolu Grammar School, from where he proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna.

He fought during the Nigerian Civil War and later attended the US Army School of Infantry, the Command and Staff College, Jaji and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

While in the military, Diya also studied law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and obtained an LLB degree, and was called to Bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In his illustrious military career, Diya served as Commander 31, Airborne Brigade before he was appointed military governor of Ogun state from January 1984 to August 1985.

