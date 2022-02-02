Updated: Gunmen kidnap ASUU chair’s family members, staffer

Unidentified gunmen stormed the residence of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Federal University Gusau chapter chairman, Dr. Abdulrahman Adamu, Tuesday night, abducting five members of his family in Damba area outside the school in Gusau metropolitan.

In an interview with Blueprint via telephone, the FUG ASUU chairman, Abdulrahman Adamu, disclosed that the event happened when he was away from home.

He also confirmed the kidnap of five members of his family by the gunmen.

“When the incident happened, I was not around but I have been informed about what had happened to me,” he said.

On whether he reported the matter to security agencies, Dr. Abdulrahman Adamu said the police, military and DSS among others had been informed on the development.

“The police, military, DSS and all other appropriate security agencies are aware already and they came here to see our situation for themselves,” he added.

On whether the abductors have communicated with him after the incident, Dr. Adamu said, “They called me but we have not reached any level of discussion with them but I told them I will call them.”

Blueprint reports that the bandits also kidnapped one Abbas Umar, a neighbour to the ASUU chapter chairman who is also a staffer of the University with Bursary Department during the attack.

Reacting to Blueprint ’s enquiry on the development, the state police command public relations officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident, adding that the police and military were working jointly through bush combing to rescue the victims safely.

“We are working tirelessly with the military through bush combing to trace the criminals in their hideout and rescue the victims safely, ” SP Shehu said, urging citizens to always report any suspicious movement by people in their respective domains immediately to the police for prompt response.