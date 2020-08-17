Updated: Hart to join Spurs on free transfer

Former Burnley and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to join Tottenham on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old left Burnley when his contract expired on 30 June.

Hart, then England keeper, fell from favour after Pep Guardiola arrived at City in 2016, with loans to Torino and West Ham before a 2018 move to Burnley.

But he lost his place to Tom Heaton midway through the first season of a two-year contract and then spent the 2019-20 on the bench behind Nick Pope.

He is due to have a medical and will compete with Paulo Gazzaniga to be Hugo Lloris’ deputy at Spurs.