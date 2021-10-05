Updated: Health workers shelve strike again, meet FG Wednesday

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have announced the shelving of their planned strike.

This followed an invitation for a meeting with the federal government scheduled for Wednesday 6, 2021.

The decision was announced Tuesday in a communiqué signed by JOHESU’s acting general secretary , Comrade M.O, Ajorutu at the end of an expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

They, however, said the unions would evaluate the seriousness of the government towards addressing the issues.

“In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the Federal Government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the Health Sector.

“NEC-in-Session unanimously adopts a resolution to put on hold the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night today, 4th October, 2021 and wait for the outcome of the meeting with Federal Government on 6th October, 2021 before issuing a fresh notice of fifteen days.

“The leadership of JOHESU reasoned that it was necessary to give the Federal Government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS as it was done with CONMESS while also showing evidence based data of the circularisation of the redress of all highlighted service delivery challenges peculiar to members of JOHESU.

“The expanded NEC lauded the Federal Government for the marginal paradigm shift in resolving some of its demands particularly as it relates the on-going payment of outstanding COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance,” the unions said.