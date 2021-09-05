Revealed! How gunmen invaded Wawa, abducted traditional ruler near Army barracks in Niger – Official



Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Dodo of Wawa a traditional ruler in Borgu local government area of Niger state, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Alivu, from his palace.

The monarch was reportedly kidnapped at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.



He was said to have been whisked away amidst spontaneous shooting by the gunmen dressed in military uniforms into the Kainji National park.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the palace riding in motorcycles while shooting to scare away people.



Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abiodun Wasiu were not successful before filing this report

However, Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the incident to Blueprint in Minna.

He said Niger state government is not resting on its oars to rescue the monarch adding that “combined security agencies and members of vigilante group have been drafted to rescue the Dodo of Wawa unharmed.”



The abduction the Dodo of Wawa has however, thrown his subjects into state of confusion and uncertainty considering the frequency the terrorists now operate in the area boundering Benin republic.



The palace of Dodo of Wawa is about 12 kilometers to New Bussa where the Nigerian Army barracks is located.

