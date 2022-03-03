[Updated] Hushpuppi: At last, FG move to extradite Abba Kyari to US





The federal government Thursday approved the extradition of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari to the United States of America to clear his name over complicity in an ongoing criminal offence and prosecution of famous Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Kyari is currently in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged complicity in a cocaine deal.

Blueprint recalls that in July 2021, the United States district court for the Central District of California indicted Nigeria’s senior police officer Kyari.

Honorable O. Otis while delivering his verdict issued a warrant of arrest on Kyari and five others, asking them to appear before it.

Kyari has however, dismissed the allegation, saying he never had any deal or collected any money from Hushpuppi.

But while justifying the approval of his extradition to the US, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the decision was arrived at after thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application.

In a statement dated March 3, 2022, by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF said after receiving the extradition request in respect of the officer in question and the review that followed, his office processed the application and forwarded same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.

The statement reads in part: “After thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application and components thereof, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice processed the application and forward same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.

“As you are aware extradition is a process that involves multifaceted components.

“The components are usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

“Submision of request from the concern party to the relevant authorities constitutes one of such components.”

Meanwhile, the embattled crime burster has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking his freedom from the NDLEA via a fundamental enforcement suit.