Updated: Ka3na, Lilo evicted from #BBNaijalockdown

Two popular housemates Ka3na and Lilo were on Sunday evicted from the ongoing season 5 Big Brother Naija show.

Four housemates – Praise, Lilo, Eric and Ka3na were initially put up for eviction by viewers of the show after having the least votes.

Ebuka revealed earlier to the rest of the housemates that they will be voting for the housemate(s) they want to leave the Big Brother house and as such, the remaining safe housemates were given the chance to vote two out of the four housemates who were nominated for possible eviction.

Following the votes of the remaining 16 housemates, Ka3na and Lilo were nominated to be the first housemates to leave the house.

With about eight more weeks to go and 16 housemates battling for the N85 million grand prize, the game has really begun with the housemates putting in their best to emerge as the next winner of the reality TV show.