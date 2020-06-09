Updated: Kalu resumes in Senate after 6 months in jail



Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has resumed plenary after spending over six months in Kuje Correctional Centre for misappropriation of Abia state funds when he was the governor between 1999 and 2007.

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, announced Kalu’s presence on the floor of the upper legislative chamber during Tuesday’s plenary.

He said: “This is a season of congratulations. On behalf of the Senate, I’m congratulating the Chief Whip of the Senate and indeed the Chief Whip of the National Assembly.

“We thank God for His mercies for you to be here (again after release from the correctional center). You are welcome.”

The senate president, who had earlier congratulated senators who marked their birthdays between last plenary day and yesterday, wished the Chief Whip best of luck.

Senator Kalu had arrived at the National Assembly complex around 9am to the warm embrace of his colleagues.

Speaking with journalists on arrival, he said: “I just want to thank God for everything that has happened. It is the will of God.

“I want to urge Nigerians to keep hope alive. We just give thanks to God. Thank God for me.”

When asked about what his constituents should expect from him now that he has resumed, the Chief Whip said: “My people know that I was an action governor and I am also going to be an action senator.”

It would be recalled that Senator Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 9, 2019 over N7.1 billion fraud by the Federal High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, but was released on June 4.

The former governor’s trial and conviction by Justice Mohammed Idris, was however quashed by the Supreme Court in May but was still being kept in the correctional centre which cited non service of court judgment as its reason.

But he was eventually released after the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, based on the Supreme Court judgment.