Updated: Magu released after 10-day ordeal, 12 EFCC directors suspended

After 10 days of grilling by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel, embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was released from police custody.

Magu was arrested July 6, 2020 amid allegations of corruption and brought before the presidential panel.

The suspended EFCC boss was accused of being unable to account for the interest accrued to recovered funds of about N550billion.

He was also accused of insubordination and purchase of property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the suspension of 12 directors of the anti-graft body.

Also affected was the commission’s secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

The order came Friday upon the panel’s request after which they were asked to proceed on suspension Tuesday by the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, SAN, in compliance with the presidential order.

“The panel specifically requested that all the EFCC directors be suspended in order for the members to carry out a thorough investigation into the activities of the commission.

“Consequent upon this, President Buhari asked the AGF to direct the directors and other senior officials to proceed on suspension immediately. This decision was communicated to the affected officials Tuesday,” Blueprint reliably gathered.