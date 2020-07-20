UPDATED: Major scare as acting NDDC boss slumps during Reps probe



Acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Daniel Pondei on Monday slumped during a hearing session at the ongoing House of Representatives committee probe over allegations of graft.

The MD had previous week staged a walkout from the House committee on the NDDC, which is carrying out the investigation after accusing its chairman, Hon. Ulubunmi Tunji-Ojo, of corruption and not fit to superintendent over the hearing, prompting the panel to issue a warrant of arrest against him.



At the resumed hearing to which the MD and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, were invited, Pondei whose turn it was to answer queries from members of the committee, started developing some strange signs not long after he started.



When revived, the committee freed him “to and take care” of himself.

Chairman of the committee, Tunji-Ojo had prior to commencement of the hearing, recused himself from presiding over the session, apparently over earlier allegations of graft leveled against him by the acting MD.