Updated – N81.5bn graft: Acting NDDC boss stages walkout on Reps



Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, on Thursday staged a walkout on the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission while investigation into alleged graft in the commission was on.

The was investigating an alleged mismanagement of of about N81.5 billion and other activities of the NDDC.



Prof. Pondei had argued that he was not comfortable with the chairman of the committee, Hon. Olubunmi Ojo, to handle the probe into the matter, since was earlier accused of several financial crimes linked to the NDDC.

According to him, the chairman of the committee as an interested party, cannot preside over the matter.

In some verbal exchanges with Prof. Pondei however, members of the panel however argued that the committee have the right to carry out its duty, stressing that the commission should rather drag the accused chairman to court but since that has not been done, they can carry out the investigation.

But dissatisfied with the position of the committee, the NDDC managing director and its officials staged a walkout.