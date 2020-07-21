Updated – NDDC: Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to name contracts beneficiaries

The House of Representatives has given Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to within 48 hours, publish names of members of the National Assembly who he alleged got 60% of contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio who appeared before the House committee on the NDDC on Monday, said the majority of project contracts of the Commission were awarded to members of the National Assembly.

But raising a motion under matters of privileges on Tuesday, Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, argued that there was need for the House and Nigerians to know the truth, adding that as a member of the House, his integrity and that of the House collectively were at stake with the blanket allegation.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Minister, who alleged 60 percent of contracts from the NDDC were given to members of the National Assembly, should publish the benefits of lawmakers, especially members of the 9th Assembly.

The speaker further noted that the names of their companies and the specific contracts they got should be published, or that Akpabio would face the wrath of the House.

According to the speaker, his initial reaction was to have a good laugh over the minister’s allegations, but only realised later, that it infringes on the integrity of the House.

He said the minister owes it a duty to himself, the House Committee on Niger Delta, the people of Niger Delta and Nigerians to publish the names.