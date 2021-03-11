Updated: Niger shuts down schools over security report



The Niger state government has ordered the closure of all schools (public and private) in the state for two weeks beginning from Friday March 12 to March 29, 2021.

The directive was issued Thursday by the state Commissioner of Education, Hannatu Jibrin Salihu in a statement in Minna.

She said, “The tense security situation of our schools was among others discussed at the state council meeting today. The Hon. Commissione, Ministry of Education has conveyed the decision of the state Govt to close all Schools ,(Public & private) for two weeks beginning from Friday March 12 to Friday March 26, 2021.



The commissioner directed that all schools must however give all their students home work that will keep them busy during the break which should be used as part of their assessments on return.

She said, “On resumption, schools are to conduct first term examinations. Therefore they should release the time table for examination before they leave”, adding that schools must ensure that they obtain active contact numbers of the parents of their students.”



According to the commissioner, all boarding schools are to resume on Sunday March 28 while day schools are to reopen on March 29, 2021.

She called for collective, committed and regular prayers for the peaceful co-existence of Niger state

