Updated: Nigeria’s D’Tigress to face France, Australia, 3 others in 2022 FIBA World Cup cracker 





D’Tigress have been drawn against Australia, Japan, France, Canada, and Serbia in what appeared to be a tough group B for the upcoming FIBA Women’s World Cup later in 2022.

The draw, which was held in Sydney on Thursday, pitted Nigeria against a list of teams who are all ranked in the top ten of the FIBA world ranking.

Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and Serbia are ranked number three, four, six, eight, and ten in the world, respectively, while Otis Hughley’s girls are number 14 but rated first in the continent.

Group A has the United States of America (USA), Belgium, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Korea, and a soon to be decided country that will replace Russia, after FIBA suspended the county over the invasion of Ukraine.

The best four teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

D’Tigress, Africa’s sole representative at the tournament, booked their place after beating France and Mali in the qualification stage. They will hope to surpass the quarter-final record they set in Tenerife, Spain, in 2018.

The World Cup is slated between September 22 and October 1, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.